Jay Armstrong Johnson Joins Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera

Talented tenor Jay Armstrong Johnson takes on the role of Raoul in Broadway's longest-running musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, beginning on April 30. Johnson succeeds Rodney Ingram, who played his final performance on April 28.



"I'm excited to be joining the roster of incredible talent who have made their way through the Majestic stage door," Johnson told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement. "Because Phantom is the longest-running show on Broadway, history is made every night. I'm truly thrilled to be a small part of this epic history. Also, Hal Prince and Andrew Lloyd Webber...what more can you ask for?"



Johnson's Broadway credits include On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can and Hair. He appeared in the national touring production of A Chorus Line and has been seen off-Broadway in Fire and Air, Wild Animals You Should Know, Working and The Mad Ones.



The current cast of The Phantom of the Opera also includes Ben Crawford in the title role, Ali Ewoldt as Christine, Laird Mackintosh as Monsieur Andre, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Carlton Moe as Piangi, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Kara Klein as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine.



Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.