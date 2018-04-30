The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Debuts That Deserve 2018 Tony Awards Recognition

Broadway biggest
night day is upon us! As previously reported, Waitress star Katharine McPhee will reunite with her fellow Smash vet, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., to reveal the 2018 Tony nominations on May 1. From there, it's a whirlwind of red carpets, flashbulbs at fancy events and debating who will take home those spinny awards on Broadway's biggest night of the year on June 10. In honor of Tony season truly kicking into high gear, we asked fans to rank the performers making incredible Great White Way debuts this season. Take a look at your top 10 below, and cheer on your faves tomorrow morning!
10. Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
9. Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
8. Isaac Powell, Once On This Island
7. Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
6. Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
5. Jelani Alladin, Frozen
4. Alex Newell, Once On This Island
3. Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
2. Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants
1. Chris Evans, Lobby Hero
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY