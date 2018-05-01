Tony Awards Poll: Which 2018 Snub Has You Most Stunned?

So, you got up early and tuned in to hear Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee announce the nominees for the 72nd Annual Tony Awards. But, wait! No, you didn't mis-hear Kat McPhee: Some of your Broadway faves did not get a Tony Award nomination this year. Vent your indignation by voting for the eligible contenders who didn't make the cut, but should have! After you vent, go ahead and vote for the show or star you you want to get some love at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. What a morning!

Create your own user feedback survey