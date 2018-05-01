Broadway BUZZ

John Leguizamo to Receive Special Tony Award
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2018
John Leguizamo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

John Leguizamo received a double dose of good news today! In addition to receiving a 2017 Tony nomination for his solo play Latin History for Morons, the playwright, actor and comedian found out that he will be presented with a Special Tony Award at this year's ceremony.

Leguizamo's recognition is for his body of work and for his commitment to the theater, bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades. In addition to Latin History for Morons, Leguizamo's other solo shows have included the Tony-nominated Freak as well as Sexaholix, Ghetto Klown, Spic-O-Rama and Mambo Mouth.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air on CBS June 10 at 8:00pm ET live from Radio City Music Hall.

