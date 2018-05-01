Odds & Ends: First Look at Bandstand on the Big Screen & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



First Look at Bandstand on the Big Screen

The 2017 fan-favorite musical Bandstand is big screen–bound. On June 25 and 28, the hit tuner featuring Tony-winning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler will dazzle audiences across the U.S. from the comfort of their cinema seats. Before the tuner makes its way to movie theaters, get a look at the first trailer for the filmed version of the show starring Corey Cott and Laura Osnes below.







Tony Nominee Lauren Ambrose on Mastering Costume Changes & Transforming into Eliza Doolittle

Lauren Ambrose is back on Broadway taking on the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's new revival of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. In advance of receiving her first Tony nomination (the production received a total of 10!), Ambrose paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about her first Broadway musical role. Give a watch to Ambrose below and make plans soon to see the cheered production at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.







David Letterman Talks Mean Girls with Tony Nominee Tina Fey

The new stage adaptation of Mean Girls is a 12-time Tony nominee. Tina Fey, the musical's newly minted Tony-nommed book writer, recently sat down with David Letterman as part of Netflix's My Next Guest to talk about the surprisingly wide audience for the new tuner based on her hit film. Watch Fey and Letterman below and don't miss the chance to experience Mean Girls live in person at the August Wilson Theatre.







P.S. Get a first listen of Aaron Tveit singing "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical in advance of a full music video set for release on May 3.

Aaron Tveit. Come What May. Sign up to see the world premiere music video at https://t.co/ciVrBhOZuA pic.twitter.com/OZANZ4C1vm — Moulin Rouge! the Musical (@MoulinRougeBDWY) May 1, 2018