Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & the cast of "Bandstand"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Right This Way! Broadway's Bandstand Will Arrive in Cinemas
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 19, 2018

Ain't we proud! The beloved Broadway musical Bandstand, which ended its main-stem run far too soon, is getting a new life on the big screen. A filmed performance of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's celebrated tuner will arrive in cinemas nationwide on June 25, according to ForbesBandstand took home the 2017 Tony Award for Andy Blankenbuehler's swing-filled choreography. The show ended its 166-performance run on September 17.

Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (played by Corey Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (played by Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.

Along with Cott and Osnes, the Broadway cast included Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams with Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell, Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright and Joey Pero as Nick Radel.

The ensemble featured Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.

Gear up for the big-screen debut of Bandstand with a look back at footage from the show below.
 

