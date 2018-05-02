The Great Work Shall Continue! Tony-Nominated Angels in America Extends on Broadway

After making history as the most Tony-nominated play in Broadway history on May 1, the revival of Tony Kushner's landmark play Angels in America has extended its run at the Neil Simon Theatre. Originally scheduled to play through July 1, the production will now play through July 15.



Angels in America's 2018 Tony nominations include Best Revival of a Play, Best Direction of a Play (Marianne Elliott), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Andrew Garfield), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Nathan Lane), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Susan Brown), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Denise Gough), Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play and Best Original Score Written for the Theatre. That makes 11 nods.



Tony Kushner's Tony Award-winning two-part drama Angels in America began performances of its first Broadway revival on February 23. Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott directs the pair of works about the early years of AIDS—titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika—slated to officially open on March 25 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The cast is led by 2018 Tony nominees Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield.



Returning to Broadway for the first time since its original production opened in 1993, this new staging had its world premiere in 2017 with London's National Theatre. The revival features Lane in the titanic role of Roy Cohn, with Garfield as Pryor Walter, Lee Pace as Joe Pitt, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize. The role of the Angel is shared by Amanda Lawrence and Tony nominee Beth Malone.



The Angels in America company also includes Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova and Lucy York. The creative team for the revival also includes Ian MacNeil (scenic design), Nicky Gillibrand (costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design), Adrian Sutton (music) and Ian Dickinson (sound design).