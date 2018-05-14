Broadway BUZZ

John Bolton & More to Join Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie in Kennedy Center's How to Succeed...
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 14, 2018
John Bolton
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

More talented stage stars have signed on for the Kennedy Center's upcoming production of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones, the new staging will play the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater from June 6-10. The production will be headlined by the previously announced Skylar Astin as J. Pierrepont Finch, Betsy Wolfe as Rosemary, Michael Urie as Bud Frump and Nova Payton as Miss Jones.

New to the company are current Anastasia star John Bolton in the role of Mr. Bratt, Tony winner Michael McGrath (The Honeymooners) as Mr. Twimble and Wally Womper, Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple) as Smitty, Astin's former Pitch Perfect co-star John Michael Higgins as Mr. Biggley and Urie's former Ugly Betty co-star Becki Newton as Hedy La Rue.

The ensemble will feature Darius Barnes, Sean Bell, Lawrence Clayton, Colin Cunliffe, Kaitlyn Davidson, Casey Garvin, Eloise Kropp, Harris Milgrim, Shina Ann Morris, Kristen Piro, Katerina Popacostas, Tally Sessions, Diana Vaden and Vishal Vaidya.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch (Astin), who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive. The musical features a book by Abe Burrows, Willie Gilbert and Jack Weinstock and a score by Frank Loesser.

The design team will include Scott Pask (scenic design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Amy Clark (costume design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

