Watch Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit Sing 'Come What May' in Thrilling Music Video; Full Cast Revealed

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is heading to Broadway following a 36-performance run from June 27 through August 5 at Boston's Colonial Theatre. The new stage show based on Baz Luhrmann's hit motion picture will star the previously announced Karen Olivo as Satine and Aaron Tveit as Christian along with Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder. Joining them will be a newly announced ensemble including Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Joe Carroll, Max Clayton, Natalie Cortez, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Brandon Leffler, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Daniel Maldonado, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. The production has also just released a stirring music video of Tveit singing the moving tune "Come What May." Watch below and stay tuned for main-stem dates and a Broadway venue for the highly anticipated Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



