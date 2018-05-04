Broadway BUZZ

Carrie St. Louis Joins the Cast of Tony-Winning Hit Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2018
Carrie St. Louis

Stage alum Carrie St. Louis steps into Broadway's high-heeled hit musical Kinky Boots on May 4. The talented actress takes on the role of Lauren, replacing Kirstin Maldonado, who played her final performance on May 3.

St. Louis has been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Rock of Ages. Her other credits include Cruel Intentions, Swan Lake: The Musical, Justin Love and The Fix.

The current cast of Kinky Boots is led by J. Harrison Ghee as Lola, David Cook as Charlie Price and Caroline Bowman as Nicola. As previously announced, Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn will make his Broadway debut as Charlie Price on May 6.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
