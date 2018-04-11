Tyler Glenn, Lead Singer of Neon Trees, to Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots; Carrie St. Louis to Join Cast

Tyler Glenn, the lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band Neon Trees, will make his Broadway debut in the role of Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots on May 6 for a limited run through July 15. Glenn replaces David Cook, who will play his final performance as planned on May 5. The production has also announced the addition of Carrie St. Louis, who will join the cast as Lauren on May 4, replacing Kirstin Maldonado, who has moved up her final performance to May 3.



"I'm over the moon to make my Broadway debut playing Charlie Price," said Glenn. "I love this show and its message of inclusion and its genuine sweetness and humanity. Plus, it's just so much fun. I'm honored to be a part of the family and rock the boots all summer long!"



Tyler Glenn is an American singer, songwriter and musician known as the lead singer and songwriter in the American multi-platinum rock band Neon Trees and as a solo artist. He collaborated with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons to form the LOVELOUD festival, now in its second year. The creation and journey to LOVELOUD, along with Tyler’s personal story of faith and coming out is documented in the upcoming HBO Documentary Film Believer, which premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will make its television debut on HBO this summer.



Carrie St. Louis has been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Rock of Ages. Her other credits include Cruel Intentions, Swan Lake: The Musical, Justin Love and The Fix.



As previously announced, former cast member and current The Sting star J. Harrison Ghee will return to Kinky Boots as Lola on May 1, replacing Wayne Brady, who will play his final performance on April 26.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.