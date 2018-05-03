Mean Girls, The Band's Visit & More Shows Set for 2018 Stars in the Alley Concert

The Broadway League has announced the lineup of shows set to perform at this year's Stars in the Alley event. Stars in the Alley is a free outdoor concert with live music that celebrates the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards. The event will consist of performances from this season as well as numbers from current long-running shows. The annual performance will take place in Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets, on June 1 at 1:00pm.
“Celebrating the end of the season with Stars in the Alley is always one of the highlights of the year," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "This free concert has something for everyone covering all genres and offering new music, old favorites with a lot more to discover! Stars in the Alley is an opportunity to sample the very best of live theatrical entertainment featuring the most talented performers in the city and celebrate the wonderful productions that are now on Broadway."
Musicals set to participate include Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band’s Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Escape to Margaritaville, Frozen, Kinky Boots, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, SpongeBob SquarePants, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Waitress and Wicked.
Additionally, the 2018 Stars in the Alley concert will feature appearances from the plays Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Children of a Lesser God, The Play That Goes Wrong and Saint Joan. More details about Stars in the Alley will be announced soon.
