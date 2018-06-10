Itamar Moses Wins First Tony Award for Best Book of The Band's Visit

The new Broadway musical The Band's Visit has been named the Best Book of the 2017-2018 season at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards. The triumph marks the first Tony win for scribe Itamar Moses. The other nominees in the category were Tina Fey for Mean Girls, Kyle Jarrow for SpongeBob SquarePants and Jennifer Lee for Frozen. You can catch The Band's Visit at the Barrymore Theatre.



The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.



Itamar Moses makes his Broadway debut with The Band's Visit. His off-Broadway credits include Bach at Leipzig, The Four of Us, Back Back Back, Completeness, Nobody Loves You and The Fortress of Solitude.



Hats off to Moses on his first Tony win! Check out show clips from The Band's Visit below.





Go back to opening night with Matt Rodin's Red Carpet Challenge.

