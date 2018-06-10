Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Itamar Moses Wins First Tony Award for Best Book of The Band's Visit
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 10, 2018
Itamar Moses
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The new Broadway musical The Band's Visit has been named the Best Book of the 2017-2018 season at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards. The triumph marks the first Tony win for scribe Itamar Moses. The other nominees in the category were Tina Fey for Mean Girls, Kyle Jarrow for SpongeBob SquarePants and Jennifer Lee for Frozen. You can catch The Band's Visit at the Barrymore Theatre.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Itamar Moses makes his Broadway debut with The Band's Visit. His off-Broadway credits include Bach at Leipzig, The Four of Us, Back Back Back, Completeness, Nobody Loves You and The Fortress of Solitude.

Hats off to Moses on his first Tony win! Check out show clips from The Band's Visit below.


Go back to opening night with Matt Rodin's Red Carpet Challenge.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. See Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban & More Arrivals from the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet
  2. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  3. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2018
  4. These Artists Only Need a Tony Award to EGOT
  5. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Talks Ariana Grande, the Tonys & More on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers