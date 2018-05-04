Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch the Stars of SpongeBob SquarePants Sing 'Hero Is My Middle Name' on Today
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 4, 2018
Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater & Lilli Cooper
(Photo: NBC)

SpongeBob SquarePants is a newly anointed 12-time Tony nominee! Stars of the lively new musical have been celebrating the good news all week. To cap it off, the company of super talents paid a visit to Today to show off the musical's Tony-nommed score. Watch Tony nominee Ethan Slater with co-stars Danny Skinner and Lilli Cooper sing Cyndi Lauper's infectious tune "Hero Is My Middle Name" below and make your way to the Palace Theatre soon to soak up the exciting new tuner for yourself.

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit Sing 'Come What May' in Thrilling Music Video; Full Cast Revealed
  2. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Offer Up a Today Show Performance That Is Totally Fetch
  3. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  4. Waitress' Katharine McPhee on Christian Borle's Secret Smash Season Three Episode & More from Show People
  5. Mean Girls & SpongeBob SquarePants Lead 2018 Tony Award Nominations

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers