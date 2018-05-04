Watch the Stars of SpongeBob SquarePants Sing 'Hero Is My Middle Name' on Today

SpongeBob SquarePants is a newly anointed 12-time Tony nominee! Stars of the lively new musical have been celebrating the good news all week. To cap it off, the company of super talents paid a visit to Today to show off the musical's Tony-nommed score. Watch Tony nominee Ethan Slater with co-stars Danny Skinner and Lilli Cooper sing Cyndi Lauper's infectious tune "Hero Is My Middle Name" below and make your way to the Palace Theatre soon to soak up the exciting new tuner for yourself.