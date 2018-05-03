Nick Dillenburg & David Aaron Baker Complete the Cast of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe

Casting is complete for the New York premiere of Mary Page Marlowe, a play by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts. Lila Neugebauer directs the production, slated to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre with opening night set for July 12.



New to the cast are Nick Dillenburg (The Real Thing) as Ed Marlowe and David Aaron Baker (The Merchant of Venice) as Ray. The join the previously announced Blair Brown, Emma Geer, Tatiana Maslany and Susan Pourfar portraying the title character at different points in her life alongside Mia Sinclair Jenness, Kellie Overbey, Grace Gummer, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Brian Kerwin, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar and Gary Wilmes.



The play centers on the title character, a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Letts' play demonstrates how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.



Mary Page Marlowe will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Brandon Wolcott.