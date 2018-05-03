Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Nick Dillenburg & David Aaron Baker Complete the Cast of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2018
Nick Dillenburg
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Casting is complete for the New York premiere of Mary Page Marlowe, a play by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts. Lila Neugebauer directs the production, slated to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre with opening night set for July 12.

New to the cast are Nick Dillenburg (The Real Thing) as Ed Marlowe and David Aaron Baker (The Merchant of Venice) as Ray. The join the previously announced Blair Brown, Emma Geer, Tatiana Maslany and Susan Pourfar portraying the title character at different points in her life alongside Mia Sinclair Jenness, Kellie Overbey, Grace Gummer, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Brian Kerwin, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar and Gary Wilmes.

The play centers on the title character, a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Letts' play demonstrates how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

Mary Page Marlowe will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Brandon Wolcott.

Mary Page Marlowe

Tatiana Maslany stars in Tracy Letts' haunting portrait of a complex woman.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit Sing 'Come What May' in Thrilling Music Video; Full Cast Revealed
  2. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Offer Up a Today Show Performance That Is Totally Fetch
  3. Waitress' Katharine McPhee on Christian Borle's Secret Smash Season Three Episode & More from Show People
  4. The Results Are In! These 2018 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  5. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers