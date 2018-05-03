Driver Charged Over Death of Ruthie Ann Miles' Daughter

Forty-four-year-old Dorothy Bruns was arrested and charged on May 3 following the tragic car accident that resulted in the death of Abigail Blumenstein, the four-year-old daughter of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, and one-year-old Joshua Lew, son of Miles' friend Lauren Lew, according to USA Today.



Bruns' charges include two counts each of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless endangerment; three counts of assault; and one count each of reckless driving and a red-light violation.



As previously reported, Bruns ran a red light in Brooklyn, NY on March 5 at 12:40pm, striking Miles and Blumenstein and Joshua and Lauren Lew. Miles and Lauren Lew suffered injuries while Blumenstein and Joshua Lew were killed immediately.