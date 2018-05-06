Broadway BUZZ

Tyler Glenn, Lead Singer of Neon Trees, Makes Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 6, 2018
Tyler Glenn
(Photo: DKC/O&M)

Tyler Glenn, lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band Neon Trees, takes his first Broadway bow as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots on May 6 for a limited run through July 15. Glenn replaces David Cook, who played his final performance as planned on May 5.

"I'm over the moon to make my Broadway debut playing Charlie Price," said Glenn. "I love this show and its message of inclusion and its genuine sweetness and humanity. Plus, it's just so much fun. I'm honored to be a part of the family and rock the boots all summer long!"

Tyler Glenn is an American singer, songwriter and musician known as the lead singer and songwriter of the American rock band Neon Trees and as a solo artist. He collaborated with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons to form the LOVELOUD festival, now in its second year. The creation and journey to LOVELOUD, along with Tyler’s personal story of faith and coming out, is documented in the upcoming HBO Documentary Film Believer, which premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will make its television debut on HBO this summer.

The current cast of Kinky Boots is led by J. Harrison Ghee as Lola, Carrie St. Louis as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola. The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

