Odds & Ends: The Plastics of Broadway's Mean Girls to Host Drama League Awards & More

The Plastics of Broadway's Mean Girls to Host Drama League Awards

The Drama League has announced that Tony nominee Taylor Louderman, Tony nominee Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell—the three “Plastics” of the 12-time Tony-nominated production of Mean Girls—will co-host the 84th Annual Drama League Awards at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 18 at 11:30am. The annual ceremony will honor the 2017-2018 theater season as well as the previously announced 2018 Special Awards recipients: Tony winner Idina Menzel receiving the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, represented on Broadway by Mean Girls, Aladdin, and The Book of Mormon, receiving The Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and the National Endowment for the Arts receiving the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.



Victor Garber to Receive Special Theatre World Award

Tony nominee Victor Garber will be honored with a special hat-tip at this year's Theatre World Awards! The Hello, Dolly! leading man will receive the 6th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Garber's four-decade Broadway résume has included Tony-nominated turns in Deathtrap, Little Me, Lend Me a Tenor and Damn Yankees. The 2018 Theatre World Awards ceremony will be held at the Circle in the Square Theatre on June 4 at 2:00pm.



Dames at Sea Alums to Reunite in Singin' in the Rain at the John W. Engeman Theater

Long Island's John W. Engeman Theater has announced a talented foursome of stars slated to lead their spring production of Singin' in the Rain! Danny Gardner and Tessa Grady, both alums of Broadway's Dames at Sea, have been cast in the roles of Don Lockwood and Kathy Selden, respectively. They'll be joined by Brian Shepard (Something Rotten!) as Cosmo Brown and Emily Stockdale (Born Yesterday) as Lina Lamont. Singin' in the Rain will appear at the Engeman for a run from May 17-July 1, with Drew Humphrey at the helm as director and choreographer.



