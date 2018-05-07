Broadway BUZZ

Tony Shalhoub (center) with the company of "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Tony Nominee Tony Shalhoub Returns to Select Performances of Broadway's The Band's Visit
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 7, 2018

Tony Shalhoub, the newly Tony-nominated original leading man of Broadway's The Band's Visit, returned to the role of Tewfiq on the evening of May 5 after having taken a hiatus from the musical in February to film TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Shalhoub is appearing as Tewfiq during select performances throughout May, with no set schedule, while Dariush Kashani, the actor who took over for Shalhoub, continues performing the role at most performances.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

The company of The Band's Visit also includes 2018 Tony nominee Katrina Lenk as Dina, 2018 Tony nominee Ari'el Stachel as Haled, John Cariani as Itzik, George Abud as Camal, Andrew Polk as Avrum, Bill Army as Zelger, Rachel Prather as Julia, Jonathan Raviv as Sammy, Sharone Sayegh as Anna, Kristen Sieh as Iris, Alok Tewari as Simon, Etai Benson as Papi and Adam Kantor as Telephone Guy.

The Band's Visit features a Tony-nominated book by Itamar Moses, Tony-nominated music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Tony-nominated direction by David Cromer. The musical began previews at the Barrymore Theatre on October 7, 2017 and officially opened on November 9.

