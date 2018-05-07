Watch Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller & Lindsay Mendez's Funky Cover of Carousel's 'June Is Bustin' Out All Over'

Joshua Henry, Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez, the trio of talented stars at the center of Broadway's Carousel, were served with good news last week when they each landed Tony nominations for their turns in the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical. In celebration, the three Broadway veterans have offered up a special hat-tip to Tony season with a smooth new take on the Carousel staple "June Is Bustin' Out All Over." Watch the stars sing out below and don't miss their indelible turns onstage at the Imperial Theatre.



