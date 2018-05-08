Gavin Creel Returns to Tony-Winning Role in Hello, Dolly!

Gavin Creel puts on his Sunday clothes yet again on May 8 when he reprises to his Tony-winning turn as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! Creel takes over for Santino Fontana, who had been filling in for Creel while he was recovering from back surgery. Fontana played his final performance on May 6.



In a statement, Creel said, "I'm excited to be back on the Shubert Theatre stage with my Hello, Dolly! family and I'm so grateful to Santino for stepping in while I was recovering."



Creel took home the 2017 Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in the Tony-winning revival. His other Broadway credits include Tony-nommed performances in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie and appearances in La Cage aux Folles and She Loves Me. Creel also played a Broadway stint as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, a turn he reprised from his Olivier-winning performance in London.



The current cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes Bernadette Peters as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Alli Mauzey as Ernestina, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph. As previously announced, Tony winners Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce will return to the roles of Dolly and Horace on July 17.



Hello, Dolly! is scheduled to play its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on August 25.