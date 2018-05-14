Broadway Grosses: Tony-Nominated Best Musicals Reap the Benefits of Their New High-Profile Status

A foursome of fresh musicals had reason to celebrate on May 1 when they landed a spot in the 2018 Best Musical category in advance of this year's Tony Awards. Each nominated show has seen a rise in box office gross in the past week as theatergoers check out the newly hat-tipped tuners basking in recognition: The Band's Visit posted a gross of $872,347.00, with Mean Girls taking in $1,496,978.20, SpongeBob SquarePants grossing $691,084.50 and Frozen earning $1,721,925.50—all increases from the week prior. As the June 10 Tony Awards ceremony approaches, now is the time to see the best new works delighting audiences this season.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 13:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,816,606.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,411,032.50)*
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,125,043.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,834,578.00)**
5. Frozen ($1,721,925.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($523,075.00)
4. Travesties ($400,681.30)
3. Children of a Lesser God ($350,754.50)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($314,322.93)
1. Saint Joan ($218,007.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.40%)
2. Come From Away (101.82%)
3. Hamilton (101.61%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.44%)
5. Mean Girls (100.94%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Travesties (78.71%)
4. School of Rock (76.62%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.55%)
2. Kinky Boots (67.19%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (54.57%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
