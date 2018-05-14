Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Gavin Lee in "SpongeBob SquarePants"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: Tony-Nominated Best Musicals Reap the Benefits of Their New High-Profile Status
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • May 14, 2018

A foursome of fresh musicals had reason to celebrate on May 1 when they landed a spot in the 2018 Best Musical category in advance of this year's Tony Awards. Each nominated show has seen a rise in box office gross in the past week as theatergoers check out the newly hat-tipped tuners basking in recognition: The Band's Visit posted a gross of $872,347.00, with Mean Girls taking in $1,496,978.20, SpongeBob SquarePants grossing $691,084.50 and Frozen earning $1,721,925.50—all increases from the week prior. As the June 10 Tony Awards ceremony approaches, now is the time to see the best new works delighting audiences this season.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 13:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,816,606.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,411,032.50)*
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,125,043.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,834,578.00)**
5. Frozen ($1,721,925.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($523,075.00)
4. Travesties ($400,681.30)
3. Children of a Lesser God ($350,754.50)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($314,322.93)
1. Saint Joan ($218,007.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.40%)
2. Come From Away (101.82%)
3. Hamilton (101.61%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.44%)
5. Mean Girls (100.94%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Travesties (78.71%)
4. School of Rock (76.62%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.55%)
2. Kinky Boots (67.19%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (54.57%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals
  2. Watch This Incredible Performance from the Cher Musical...Not That One
  3. John Bolton & More to Join Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie in Kennedy Center's How to Succeed...
  4. Erich Bergen to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
  5. The Play That Goes Wrong to Close on Broadway & Launch National Tour

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers