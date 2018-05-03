Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Hamilton: The Exhibition & More

Hamilton: The Exhibition to Tour the U.S.

Wait for It! Hamilton: The Exhibition, a 360-degree immersive exhibit blending American history with the Tony-winning hit musical Hamilton, will travel to select U.S. cities after debuting in Chicago this fall. The exhibition will begin on November 17 for a limited engagement on Northerly Island, where the musical has played a sold-out run since 2016. Narrated by Hamilton's Tony-winning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: The Exhibition is designed to take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. Additional cities and dates for Hamilton: The Exhibition will be announced at a later date.



World Premiere Musical Unexpected Joy Extends Run

Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company has announced a one-week extension for the world premiere musical Unexpected Joy. Originally slated for an engagement through May 20, the previously announced tuner will now conclude its run on May 27. Unexpected Joy is the story of three generations of female singers with long-held family tensions, and their week together when change is in the air. The show features a book and lyrics by Bill Russell (Side Show), music by Janet Hood and direction by Amy Anders Corcoran. The cast includes Luba Mason, Courtney Balan, Allyson Kaye Daniel and Celeste Rose.



Laura Benanti to Guest-Star on TV's Younger

Tony winner Laura Benanti has landed a guest spot on TV Land's Younger, according to Vulture. The recent Meteor Shower star will appear in several episodes of the series as "a 'self-made billionaire' who comes to Millennial in the hopes of getting her 'every-woman-for-herself approach to business' book published." Just the thought of seeing Benanti alongside Younger's Tony-winning star Sutton Foster is making our day. Get a first look at Benanti in character below.

A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on May 3, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT