Odds & Ends: Hailey Kilgore & More Broadway First-Timers to Celebrate Great White Way Debuts in Concert & More

Hailey Kilgore & More Broadway Newbies to Celebrate Great White Way Debuts in Concert

A talented bunch of Broadway newcomers will toast their main-stem debuts in the upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret Another Opening, Another Debut! on May 7 at 9:30pm. The evening will feature each star sharing anecdotes about their journey to Broadway along with singing from their audition songbooks. Talents scheduled to appear include Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Colin Anderson (Carousel), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Jenny Laroche (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Cheech Manohar (Mean Girls), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville), Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Rachel Prather (The Band’s Visit), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit). Ben Caplan will serve as the evening's director.



Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Will Return to NYC for New Concert

Mary Bridget Davies, the power-voiced Tony nominee who wowed Broadway audiences in A Night with Janis Joplin, will lend her talents to an upcoming New York concert as part of her spring tour. Award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Mia Dyson will join Davies for the NYC concert, scheduled to take place at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on April 11 at 8:00pm. Look back at Davies' powerhouse performance as Janis Joplin below and make plans to see her can't-miss concert here.







Luba Mason & More to Lead New Musical Unexpected Joy

Broadway alum Luba Mason (The Capeman) will star in the new musical Unexpected Joy, set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's York Theatre Company. The previously announced tuner, slated to begin previews on April 24 and open on May 3, features a book and lyrics by Bill Russell (Side Show), music by Janet Hood and direction by Amy Anders Corcoran. Joining Mason in the cast will be Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Elf) and Celeste Rose (Sister Act). Unexpected Joy is the story of three generations of female singers with long-held family tensions, and their week together when change is in the air. The new musical will play a limited engagement through May 20.



Andrea Martin, Krysta Rodriguez & More to Sing the Music of P!nk

Two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin is among a talent-packed lineup of stage favorites who will offer their own renditions on songs made famous by three-time Grammy winner P!nk in a pair of special concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below. The cabarets will take place at the midtown cabaret hotspot on August 19 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. In addition to Martin, the company will include Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), Tyce Green (Rock of Ages), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) and Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages). P!nk's most famous tunes include “What About Us,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” “So What” and “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).”