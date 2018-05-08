Andrew Rannells & Jim Parsons on 'Very Gay' & 'Very Groundbreaking' Boys in the Band

Mart Crowley's 1968 comic drama The Boys in the Band is making its long overdue Broadway debut in a talent-packed 50th-anniversary staging at the Booth Theatre. Two of the show's stars, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons, made TV appearances on May 7 to spread the word about the play. "It's very gay," joked Rannells on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding a hat-tip to Broadway newbie Matt Bomer, who Rannells admits to joking around with onstage. "He's so pretty," said Rannells. "I gotta give him a hard time about something." In a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Parsons noted that the debut mounting of The Boys in the Band offered a "first kind of insight into what gay life may look like for a lot of people," calling Crowley's play "very, very groundbreaking." Watch the pair of stars below and don't miss the chance to see The Boys in the Band in person at the Booth Theatre.







