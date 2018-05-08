Bravo! Winners Announced for the 2018 Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards board of directors has announced the 2018 Theatre World Award honorees for outstanding Broadway or off-Broadway debut performance. The talented stars will be celebrated at the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony at the Circle in the Square Theatre on June 4 at 2:00pm. Stephen Nachamie will direct the afternoon’s event. Find the full list of Theatre World Award winners below.
2018 Theatre World Award Honorees
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jamie Brewer, Amy and the Orphans
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Johnny Flynn, Hangmen
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
James McArdle, Angels in America
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants
Charlie Stemp, Hello, Dolly!
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, editor-in-chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theater season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.
