Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Play That Goes Wrong Alum Clifton Duncan to Join Anika Noni Rose in Carmen Jones
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 9, 2018
Clifton Duncan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Clifton Duncan, a multi-talented star recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong, will co-star in the upcoming new production of Carmen Jones, a 1943 musical featuring book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music by Georges Bizet. Tony winner John Doyle will direct the first major New York revival of the musical, scheduled to begin previews on June 9 with an opening set for June 27 at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company, where Doyle is artistic director. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to his turn as Robert in The Play That Goes Wrong, Duncan's stage credits include The Good Person of Szechwan, Kung-Fu and Assassins. He has been seen on the small screen in Flesh and Bone.

Duncan will star as Joe alongside the previously announced Tony winner Anika Noni Rose in the title role. The cast will also include Husky Miller as David Aron Damane, Erica Dorfler as Myrt, Andrea Jones-Sojola as Sally, Justin Keyes as Rum, Lindsay Roberts as Cindy Lou, Soara-Joye Ross as Frankie, Lawrence E. Street as Dink and Tramell Tillman as Sergeant Brown.

Set in the South as World War II rages overseas, Carmen Jones tells the story of a tempestuous parachute factory worker (Rose) who ignites her own battle in a tragic love triangle with an airman (Duncan) and a prizefighter (Miller). Adapted from Bizet’s legendary opera Carmen, Hammerstein shifted the story from Spain to World War II America, featuring an all African-American cast.

Carmen Jones will feature scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound by Dan Moses Shreier. The production will play a limited engagement through July 29.

Carmen Jones

Anika Noni Rose stars in Oscar Hammerstein's adaptation of George Bizet's opera.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. We're Overwhelmed by the Joyful Final Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  3. Bravo! Winners Announced for the 2018 Theatre World Awards
  4. Glee Alum & Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist to Join Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  5. Lea Salonga to Exit Tony-Nominated Once On This Island; Darlesia Cearcy to Take Over as Erzulie

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen Mean Girls The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Summer: The Donna Summer Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers