The Play That Goes Wrong Alum Clifton Duncan to Join Anika Noni Rose in Carmen Jones

Clifton Duncan, a multi-talented star recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong, will co-star in the upcoming new production of Carmen Jones, a 1943 musical featuring book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music by Georges Bizet. Tony winner John Doyle will direct the first major New York revival of the musical, scheduled to begin previews on June 9 with an opening set for June 27 at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company, where Doyle is artistic director. Tickets are now on sale.



In addition to his turn as Robert in The Play That Goes Wrong, Duncan's stage credits include The Good Person of Szechwan, Kung-Fu and Assassins. He has been seen on the small screen in Flesh and Bone.



Duncan will star as Joe alongside the previously announced Tony winner Anika Noni Rose in the title role. The cast will also include Husky Miller as David Aron Damane, Erica Dorfler as Myrt, Andrea Jones-Sojola as Sally, Justin Keyes as Rum, Lindsay Roberts as Cindy Lou, Soara-Joye Ross as Frankie, Lawrence E. Street as Dink and Tramell Tillman as Sergeant Brown.



Set in the South as World War II rages overseas, Carmen Jones tells the story of a tempestuous parachute factory worker (Rose) who ignites her own battle in a tragic love triangle with an airman (Duncan) and a prizefighter (Miller). Adapted from Bizet’s legendary opera Carmen, Hammerstein shifted the story from Spain to World War II America, featuring an all African-American cast.



Carmen Jones will feature scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound by Dan Moses Shreier. The production will play a limited engagement through July 29.