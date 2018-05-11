Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



This was a really good week at Broadway.com, and here's why: Moulin Rouge stars Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo stopped by our studio. While we'd gladly have them over for a visit any time, they were here for a very special occasion: to announce the nominees of the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. Fans can make their voices heard by voting now through May 14 at 11:59PM EST. In getting pumped up for this year's BACAs, we were fondly thinking about fan favorites past. So many incredible productions have nabbed the BACA for Favorite Musical. We'd love to know which of the winners of the past 18 years are your absolute favorites. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani got this challenge started with her picks. Get on it!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!