Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 11, 2018
(Composite by Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

This was a really good week at Broadway.com, and here's why: Moulin Rouge stars Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo stopped by our studio. While we'd gladly have them over for a visit any time, they were here for a very special occasion: to announce the nominees of the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. Fans can make their voices heard by voting now through May 14 at 11:59PM EST. In getting pumped up for this year's BACAs, we were fondly thinking about fan favorites past. So many incredible productions have nabbed the BACA for Favorite Musical. We'd love to know which of the winners of the past 18 years are your absolute favorites. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani got this challenge started with her picks. Get on it!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Angels in America Star Andrew Garfield on the 'Privilege and Burden' of Playing Prior, His Drag Race Inspiration & More on Show People
  3. Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird & Harper Lee Estate Settle Litigation; Production to Play the Shubert Theatre
  4. Kevin Chamberlin to Make 'Wonderful' Broadway Return in Wicked
  5. World Premieres by Dear Evan Hansen & Next to Normal Creators Set for Second Stage; Initial Casting Announced

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen Mean Girls The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Summer: The Donna Summer Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers