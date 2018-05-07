The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Inks of the 2017-2018 Broadway Season

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! We are truly in the thick of awards season. What better way to look back at the incredible 2017-2018 year of theater than with resident artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson's incredible, colorful creations? We asked you to do just that last week. You selected your favorite Broadway Inks, and we are loving your top 10 list. Check out your top 10 Broadway Ink masterpieces below!
10. Prince of Broadway
9. My Fair Lady
8. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
7. Carousel
6. Frozen
5. The Band's Visit
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
3. Mean Girls
2. SpongeBob SquarePants
1. Once On This Island
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY