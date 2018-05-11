An American in Paris Stage Musical Will Arrive in U.S. Cinemas

Moviegoers across the United States will have the chance to experience the hit stage-musical adaptation of An American in Paris this fall. Trafalgar Releasing has announced that a filmed version of the tuner's London transfer—featuring Tony-nominated Broadway stars Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope—will play cinemas around America on September 20 and 23.



Based on the Oscar-winning film, An American in Paris tells the tale of young souls in Paris yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. The show follows World War II Army vet Jerry Mulligan (Fairchild) as he chooses the recently liberated French capital as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. With the assistance of fellow ex-pat Milo Davenport, a wealthy American with a past she wishes to forget, Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise (Cope), a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret. Soon it becomes clear that Jerry’s friends—Adam, a Jewish American composer, and Henri, a Parisian aristocrat—also vie for Lise’s love.



Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris features music by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Craig Lucas. The show includes the songs “I Got Rhythm,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” “Stairway to Paradise,” “Our Love Is Here to Stay," “They Can’t Take That Away” and orchestral music including “Concerto in F,” “2nd Prelude,” “2nd Rhapsody” and “An American in Paris.”



For information on cinema locations, click here.



