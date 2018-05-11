Tony Nominee Jamie Parker on Playing Harry Potter: 'I've Gone Full Geek Since Getting the Job'

Jamie Parker is having quite the spring. The London theater veteran and Broadway alum is currently reprising his acclaimed West End turn as Harry Potter in the main-stem premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The current Tony Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominee paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 10 to spread the word about the two-part epic and talk about embodying one of the most iconic roles in literature. "I've gone full geek since getting the job," said the delightful Parker, who admitted to being a Harry Potter newbie of sorts before booking the gig in the West End. He also offered up a sample of his magic skills for Fallon and the TV audience. Watch below and don't miss the chance to experience Parker's acclaimed performance at the Lyric Theatre.







