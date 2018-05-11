Broadway's Boys in the Band to Host Midnight Performance of Three Tall Women to Honor Director Joe Mantello

The entire star-studded cast of Broadway's The Boys in the Band has signed on to host the upcoming special midnight Actors Fund benefit performance of Three Tall Women at the Golden Theatre. The previously announced late-night show, set for Thursday, May 17, will pay tribute to two-time Tony winner and current Tony nominee Joe Mantello, who is the director of both productions.



The cast of Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band includes Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús, Charlie Carver, Michael Benjamin Washington, Brian Hutchison and Tuc Watkins. The production is currently in previews at the Booth Theatre, in advance of a May 31 opening night.



Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, currently nominated for six Tony Awards and a pair of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, stars Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill.



In addition to his direction of The Boys in the Band and Three Tall Women, Mantello earned Tony Awards for his work on Take Me Out and Assassins. His extensive résumé as a director also includes Wicked, The Humans, Blackbird, The Last Ship, The Other Place, Pal Joey, November and Three Days of Rain.

Alison Pill, Glenda Jackson & Laurie Metcalf in Three Tall Women

(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)