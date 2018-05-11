Skip Navigation
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway.com Show
: Mitchell Jarvis, Marilu Henner & More Talk
Gettin’ the Band Back Together
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • May 11, 2018
Learn all about the Broadway-bound new musical
Gettin' The Band Back Together
.
Gettin' the Band Back Together
The new musical that proves it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.
