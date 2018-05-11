New Side by Side! Frozen Fave Greg Hildreth on Adoring Olaf Fans, Chatting Up Birds and More

Broadway loves Greg Hildreth like Olaf loves summer! After appearing in Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, he is now bringing the iconic animated character to goofy, glittering life in Disney’s Frozen. Not only is he wowing audiences eight times a week from his first steps onstage—he’s also living out his puppet dreams. Learn about his bird-whispering ways, his killer Judy Garland impression and more on the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Get ready to feel some sweet tooth envy as Hildreth and Blackwell sample desserts from Milk Bar in Chelsea.

Here are some must-see highlights:



He's serious about sweets.







He's happy with his cats and plants.







He can make tennis balls appear.







Frozen Fans & Olaf = Dogs & Butts







He has Sweeney Todd-level plans for CKB.





Watch the whole episode below!