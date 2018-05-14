Broadway BUZZ

Some Like It Hot Musical with Score by Hairspray Team Eyeing 2020 Broadway Bow
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 14, 2018
Tony Curtis & Jack Lemmon in the 1959 film "Some Like It Hot"
(Photo: MGM)

A new musical comedy based on the 1959 Golden Globe-winning film Some Like It Hot is currently in the works. Crafting the tuner is a talent-packed creative team led by book writer Matthew Lopez (The Legend of Georgia McBride) and Tony-winning Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Casey Nicholaw, Tony winner for The Book of Mormon and current Tony nominee of Mean Girls, is at the helm of Some Like It Hot as director and choreographer. The new musical is aiming for a 2020 Broadway premiere.

Some Like It Hot follows two musicians who witness a mob-connected murder and flee town, disguising themselves as women in an all-female band. The film starred Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe.

This wouldn't be the first time Some Like It Hot was adapted for the stage. The 1972 Tony-nominated musical Sugar, featuring a book by Peter Stone, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, was also based on the beloved flick. In 1992 Sugar was re-staged in London's West End under the title Some Like It Hot.

Casting, dates and a Broadway venue for the new Some Like It Hot musical will be announced at a later time. Till then, look back at the film's original trailer below.

