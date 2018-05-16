Desperate Measures, Harry Clarke & More Shows Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced winners of the 8th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2017-2018 season. The awards ceremony will take place at Sardi's Restaurant on June 19 at 5:30pm.
As previously announced, in addition to the competitive awards, four Legend of Off-Broadway Awards are presented to artists who have made extraordinary contributions to off-Broadway. The 2018 Legend of Off-Broadway Award recipients are Jo Bonney, André De Shields, David Rabe and Mary Testa. Additionally, theater attorney Donald Farber and the late playwright and actor Sam Shepard will be inducted into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame. Production photographer Carol Rosegg will receive the 2018 Friend of Off-Broadway Award.
The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Best New Play
Dutch Masters
Mary Jane
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Amateurs
*Transfers
Best New Musical
Bastard Jones
*Desperate Measures
Goldstein
Pharma Bro: An American Douchical
Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie
Best Revival
Artificial Jungle
At Home at the Zoo
Hindle Wakes
*The Government Inspector
Torch Song
Best Solo Performance
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
*Harry Clarke
In & Of Itself
Squeamish
Who's Holiday!
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Babette's Feast
Ghost Light
*KPOP
Pride and Prejudice
Randy Writes a Novel
Best Family Show
Addy & Uno
Pete the Cat
*Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
The Stowaway
The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.
