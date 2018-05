Parrot Heads and Broadway fans alike have been pouring into the Marquis Theatre since the new Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville arrived on Broadway. The tuner's leading man, Broadway veteran Paul Alexander Nolan, teamed up with the legendary Buffett himself for a recent performance on Watch What Happens Live. Check out Buffett and Nolan sing out below and don't miss the chance to experience Escape to Margaritaville live on Broadway.