Wicked Alums Ana Gasteyer & Megan Hilty to Join Lea Salonga in Annie at the Hollywood Bowl
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 16, 2018
Ana Gasteyer
(Photo: Getty Images)

A trio of stage greats are set to deliver the Tony-winning musical Annie in a three-performance Los Angeles run this summer. Ana Gasteyer and Tony nominee Megan Hilty, veterans of Broadway's Wicked, will appear alongside Tony winner and current Once On This Island star Lea Salonga in the new staging at the Hollywood Bowl from July 27-29. Once On This Island's Tony-nominated director Michael Arden is at the helm.

Gasteyer will portray the evil Miss Hannigan, with Hilty as Lily St. Regis and Salonga as Grace Farrell. The production will feature choreography by Eamon Foley with Todd Ellison as conductor.

Annie, which features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, follows the young orphan of the show's title, who is taken from her orphanage and the clutches of cruel Miss Hannigan (Gasteyer) to stay in the mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks for the holidays. When Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, they set out on an epic mission to find Annie’s parents. Annie includes such memorable songs as “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “A New Deal for Christmas,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.”

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

