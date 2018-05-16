Odds & Ends: Miss You Like Hell to Receive Original Cast Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Miss You Like Hell to Receive Original Cast Album

Erin McKeown's stirring score to the new musical Miss You Like Hell will be preserved as an original cast album from Ghostlight Records. The tuner recently concluded its New York premiere run at the Public Theater. Featuring a book by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, Miss You Like Hell follows Beatriz, an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation and mom to 16-year-old Olivia. After living estranged from each other for years, they embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams and complicated truths. Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega starred alongside newcomer Gizel Jiménez. A release date for the Miss You Like Hell cast album will be announced at a later date; till then, watch Rubin-Vega and Jiménez in a number from the musical below.







Cynthia Erivo & More to Join Benedict Cumberbatch in Letters Live

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo is among the newly announced lineup of stars set to appear in the upcoming NYC engagement of the touring work Letters Live. The production will play a two-night engagement at Town Hall on May 18 and 19 at 8:00pm. Inspired by Shaun Usher’s best-selling Letters of Note series and Simon Garfield’s To the Letter, Letters Live is a celebration of the power of literary correspondence. Each show features an array of talented performers reading remarkable letters written over the centuries and from around the world. Alongside Erivo will be two-time Tony winner James Earl Jones, Edie Falco, Ian McShane, Katie Holmes, Kyle MacLachlan, Laurence Fishburne, Molly Ringwald and Uzo Aduba. They join the previously announced stage-and-screen star Benedict Cumberbatch in his New York stage debut.



Justin "Squigs" Robertson to Draw Participants at Jim Caruso's Cast Party in Special Benefit

Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson has signed on to appear as the special guest artist-in-residence at Jim Caruso’s Cast Party next week. Squigs will host the benefit evening set for May 21 at 9:30pm at Birdland. For this one evening, Squigs will sit in at the weekly Cast Party and draw the cavalcade of talent on the Birdland stage. He will gift the performers with the artwork for a donation of their choosing. All proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



P.S. Get a first look at Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in season four of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, set for release on May 30.



