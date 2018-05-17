Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Unborn Baby Following Car Crash Taking the Life of Her Daughter

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, whose four-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in a car crash in March, have lost the unborn baby Miles was carrying during the tragic accident, according to The Daily News. Miles was due to give birth this month.



"At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured," said Miles' lawyer Ben Rubinowitz. "This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein."



As previously reported, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns ran a red light in Brooklyn, NY on March 5 at 12:40pm, striking Miles and Abigail Blumenstein and Lauren and Joshua Lew. Blumenstein and Joshua Lew were killed immediately.



Bruns was arrested and charged on May 3 with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless endangerment; three counts of assault; and one count each of reckless driving and a red-light violation.



Miles won a Tony Award for her turn as Lady Thiang in The King and I, a performance she is scheduled to reprise in London this summer.