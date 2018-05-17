Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Unborn Baby Following Car Crash Taking the Life of Her Daughter
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 17, 2018
Ruthie Ann Miles & Jonathan Blumenstein
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, whose four-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in a car crash in March, have lost the unborn baby Miles was carrying during the tragic accident, according to The Daily News. Miles was due to give birth this month.

"At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured," said Miles' lawyer Ben Rubinowitz. "This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein." 

As previously reported, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns ran a red light in Brooklyn, NY on March 5 at 12:40pm, striking Miles and Abigail Blumenstein and Lauren and Joshua Lew. Blumenstein and Joshua Lew were killed immediately.

Bruns was arrested and charged on May 3 with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless endangerment; three counts of assault; and one count each of reckless driving and a red-light violation.

Miles won a Tony Award for her turn as Lady Thiang in The King and I, a performance she is scheduled to reprise in London this summer.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni Talks Keeping the Secrets, Tony Fashion & More on Show People
  3. See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. Wicked Alums Ana Gasteyer & Megan Hilty to Join Lea Salonga in Annie at the Hollywood Bowl

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers