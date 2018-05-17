Paradise Blue, Starring Dear Evan Hansen Alum Kristolyn Lloyd, Receives Second Extension Off-Broadway

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced a second extension for Dominique Morisseau's New York premiere play Paradise Blue. The show, which opened on May 14, will now run through June 17. Kristolyn Lloyd and J. Alphonse Nicholson star in the production directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.



Paradise Blue takes place in 1949 amid the gentrification of Detroit’s Blackbottom neighborhood. Blue (Nicholson), a troubled trumpeter and the owner of Paradise Club, is torn between remaining in Blackbottom with his loyal lover Pumpkin (Lloyd) and leaving behind a traumatic past. But when the arrival of a mysterious woman stirs up tensions, the fate of Paradise Club hangs in the balance.



Joining Lloyd and Nicholson in the cast are Obie winner Francois Battiste and Keith Randolph Smith. The creative team includes Neil Patel (scenic design), Clint Ramos (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design) and Darron L. West (sound design).