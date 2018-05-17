Casting Complete for New York Premiere of Cyprus Avenue at the Public Theater

Full casting is set for the upcoming New York transfer of the Abbey Theatre and Royal Court Theatre's celebrated co-production of David Ireland's new play Cyprus Avenue. Directed by Vicky Featherstone, the production will play off-Broadway's Public Theater beginning on June 2 with an official opening scheduled for June 25.



New to the company are Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Bad Roads) as Bridget and Andrea Irvine (Sive) as Bernie. They join previously announced original stars Stephen Rea as Eric, Chris Corrigan as Slim and Amy Molloy as Julie.



Cyprus Avenue centers on a man who is trying to make sense of a radically changed world. Eric Miller (Rea) is a Belfast Unionist. He is exclusively and non-negotiably British. But nowadays he is worried he might be Irish. When Eric sees a likeness between his newborn granddaughter and the Irish Republican leader, Gerry Adams, his sanity starts to unravel. Determined to defend his family and his heritage, Eric’s lifetime of ingrained prejudice and unsettled identity push him to the edge.



Cyprus Avenue will feature scenic and costume design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design by David McSeveny and fight direction by Bret Yount. The production will play a limited run through July 29.