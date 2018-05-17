Krystal Joy Brown & More Complete Cast of Laura Bell Bundy-Led Sweet Charity

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated Reprise 2.0 production of Sweet Charity, set to play UCLA’s Freud Playhouse from June 20 through July 1. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall is the director and choreographer of the new staging.



Newly announced cast members include Krystal Joy Brown (Motown) as Helene, Terron Brooks (The Lion King) as Daddy Brubeck, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Grease: Live) as Nickie, Ashley Loren (Jekyll & Hyde) as Ursula and Robert Mammana (Les Misérables) as Vittorio.



They join the previously announced Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy in the title role, Jon Jon Briones as Herman and Barrett Foa as Oscar.



Neil Simon, Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields' Sweet Charity centers on the life of Charity, a dance hall hostess with a heart of gold who is determined to break out of the Fan-Dango Ballroom. She accidentally finds herself in the bedroom of an Italian film star as she starts dating the neurotic and shy Oscar. The show includes Broadway classics such as “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “Where Am I Going” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This.”



The Reprise 2.0 season will also include Victor/Victoria (September 5-16) starring Tony nominee Carmen Cusack and Grand Hotel (October 24-November 4).