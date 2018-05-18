Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Show-Stopping Numbers of the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 18, 2018
Gavin Lee in 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman & Kate Rockwell in 'Mean Girls' & Joshua Henry in 'Carousel'
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Broadway's biggest night is less than a month away! It's been a wonderful theatrical season jam-packed with talent, and we've been thinking through all of the stand-out musical moments. There has been a slew of them in both the resplendent revivals and original productions. Now we want to know what your favorite show-stopping numbers of the season are. Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Eric King kicked this challenge off with his top 10 picks. Five, six, seven, eight—your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni Talks Keeping the Secrets, Tony Fashion & More on Show People
  3. See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers