2018 Tony Nominees LaChanze and Hailey Kilgore on the Power of Ti Moune, Their Dream Pairing & More

An unknown young star bursts onto the Broadway scene playing a headstrong island girl who risks it all for the love of a man in Once On This Island, breaking hearts with her unforgettable performance and earning her first ticket to the Tony Awards with an acting nomination. As the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical teaches us, the best stories become a part of the fabric of a community and are repeated throughout time, and this one is no different. It’s the story of LaChanze, the now Tony-winning powerhouse who created the role of Ti Moune in 1990 and this season, it also became the story of 19-year-old Hailey Kilgore, who has now given Ti Moune new life as the centerpiece of Michael Arden’s Tony-nominated revival. When the two stars found themselves nominated in the same rich category for the 2018 Tony Awards (LaChanze is now, of course, bringing down the house as Diva Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), we couldn’t help but bring them together for a talk about their shared onstage alter ego, fantasy pair-up projects and more.

As a Once On This Island super-fan, I've been dreaming of this moment all season. What's it like to like be together? I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about each other.

LaChanze: Absolutely. And I'm so happy to finally be sitting here talking to you and looking at your beautiful face.

Hailey Kilgore: It's like meeting a unicorn. When it's someone that you've like grown up listening to, and watching, and then you are not only playing a role that they did, but you're sitting next to them and your face was touching their’s… It’s amazing.

LaChanze: It’s interesting to me to know that I even have had that effect because I'm still working as an actor. When I think about [Once On This Island], that was 30 years ago. It just really warms my heart.

LaChanze and Hailey Kilgore

LaChanze, theatergoers fell in love with you from seeing you as Ti Moune, and now the same is happening with Hailey. This role has a power to it.

Hailey: You immediately identify with her. When we were in rehearsals, I was like, “Oh my gosh, she is a powerhouse!” She knows what she wants and she’s going to go and do it. I love that I get to play with that because I am not necessarily as strong. And she’s timeless. You will be able to identify with her no matter what age you are or where you’re at in your life. It's really cool.

LaChanze: I think that's why it's so relatable. So many people love the story of Once On This Island and love Ti Moune because they can identify with someone wanting something so badly that they'll cross boundaries to get it. And have the faith, that's what I identified with the most back [in 1991]—that she had single-minded faith that this was for her. And, that's pretty much how I saw Ti Moune back then: “I'm going to get what I want, and I believe that I can have it.”

LaChanze, what’s it been like to watch the show have a rebirth? To see audiences fall in love with it again and to see Hailey having her own moment with the part?

LaChanze: It’s about time. That's really how I feel—it's about time. I've always felt that we need this story. It should still be running from back then. It’s just such a beautiful story and, like Hailey said, it’s timeless. And it’s great to be having a revival at this time because of what’s happening in society for girls, for women empowerment. And it’s great that there’s social media now, so there’s a platform for people to identify and connect with it. Back then, it was this little gem of a musical that grew over time, but now it can spread and everyone can see how special this story is.

Hailey is at the start of her career, just like your career was really launched with Ti Moune. Do you have any advice for her? You’re a great survivor in this industry and have built an amazing career. Does it remind you of yourself to see her now?

LaChanze: [To Hailey] I just want to protect you for some reason. I just want to, you know give you as much advice as I possibly can and guide her to stay away from things that can keep you off your goal. And to stay focused on your career and not listen to naysayers or get distracted by things in the industry that are very enticing. There are things that people will dangle in front of your nose and say, “You should do this because you have this platform now.” And suddenly you can find yourself living somewhere else, doing something that has nothing to do with your gift anymore. But what I think is so special about you, and why you have been chosen to do this, is that you have something rare that’s unique and is yours. You want to preserve that and protect it because that’s what creates longevity in a career. I’ve been able to continue on Broadway for so long because I fought really hard to stay true to who I am. I just want to put my arms around her and say, “Stay focused on who you are and what you have.” That’s what Ti Moune is, you know? That’s all.

Hailey: Thank you.



A Tale of Two Ti Mounes: LaChanze (left) and Hailey Kilgore

What’s it like to have a career fairy godmother in LaChanze, Hailey?!

Hailey: It’s amazing… I’m still very star struck right now! I’m still very much like, “She’s right here!” I remember my sophomore year of high school. I was in my room with just no technique whatsoever trying to scream “Waiting for Life.” Just praying that it would come out. She’s a magical being and [to LaChanze] I think the thing that makes you so magical, besides your mind-blowing talent, is how beautiful of a person you are in your heart and your spirit. Everyone says it, and now I can see it.

LaChanze: Thank you.

Hailey: Thank you!

And look, now you’re both going to the Tonys! And you’re in the same race, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

LaChanze: I know! I’m so excited. I can’t even believe it, to be honest. Everything happened so fast for Summer. Once On This Island has been open for a few months. [To Hailey] And I was rooting for you. I’m still rooting for you. I just have to put that out there. But our show happened so fast. So I’m a little behind the eight ball with the whole idea of it. I think on Tony night, it’ll hit me that I’m nominated! But I’m so happy you are, deservingly.

Hailey: I just got introduced for the first time at an event as “Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore.” And I… [Laughs.] it’s really crazy! It’s wild. And I’m in a category with women who are insane—so talented—I’m so grateful, so present and very lucky.

LaChanze: I’m lucky, too. We all are. It’s such an honor. People say, “How do you feel being nominated for a Tony again?” And it’s like, what do you mean? It’s the highest honor you can be given as a theater artist!

And now we can have two Ti Mounes at all the Tony parties. I’m into it.

LaChanze: Yes! But [to Hailey] I’ll have your cocktails, though.

Hailey: Yeah, yeah. For sure.

LaChanze: Every time they say, “Hailey, do you want a cocktail?” say it’s for…

Hailey: The other one.

LaChanze: The old Ti Moune can have it! [Laughs.]

LaChanze and Hailey Kilgore

Now that you’re both here, I’m fantasizing about you doing something together.

LaChanze: That would be wonderful. Do you have any ideas?

Hailey: I have one! This is so embarrassing but I had a dream a few months ago because I was talking to [Once On This Island director Michael Arden] and I was like, “If you do a revival of Caroline, or Change…

LaChanze: [Gasps.] Oh!

Hailey: You would make an incredible Caroline.

LaChanze: That would be… Oh my God.

Hailey: Or The Wiz. That’s the other one.

LaChanze: Hands down. Yes.

Hailey: I would do anything with her.

LaChanze: I would, too.

I have one. Gypsy.

[Both gasp.]

LaChanze: Hold up! That’s it! Gypsy.

Hailey: That would be amazing!

LaChanze: There we go! Coming in 2020!

[Both laugh.]