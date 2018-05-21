Patricia Morison, Star of Broadway's Kiss, Me Kate & The King and I, Dies at 103

Patricia Morison, the stage-and-screen star who originated the role of diva Lilli Vanessi in Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate, died on May 19 of natural causes, according to The New York Times. She was 103.



Eileen Patricia Augusta Fraser Morison was born on March 19, 1915 in New York City. She made her Broadway debut in Growing Pains (1933), following up that performance with roles in Victoria Regina (1935), The Two Bouquets (1938) and Allah Be Praised! (1944).



Morison turned heads when she introduced the role of Lilli Vanessi/Katharine in the original Broadway production of Kiss Me, Kate (1948), a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew adapted by Bella Spewack and Samuel Spewack and featuring a score by Cole Porter. Morison reprised her turn in the tuner's London production, later playing the role in a 1958 TV adaptation and a 1965 revival at New York City Center.



Morison was the final actress to play Anna Leonowens in the original Broadway production of The King and I (1954), marking her last Broadway appearance. Morison played the role again on tour alongside co-star Yul Brynner.



Morison never married and did not have children; she has no immediate survivors.