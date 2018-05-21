The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Show-Stopping Numbers of the 2017-2018 Broadway Season

Five, six, seven, eight! It's a new week, Broadway fans, and we're getting even closer to Broadway's biggest night. On Friday, we asked you to rank your favorite show-stopping musical numbers from the 2017-2018 Broadway season. Your top 10 list included stirring solo numbers, splashy ensemble eye-poppers and more. Take a peek at your results below, and stay tuned to see which numbers make the Tony Awards broadcast on June 10 on CBS!



10. "Soliloquy," Carousel





9. "I See Stars," Mean Girls





8. "Answer Me," The Band's Visit





7. "Fearless," Mean Girls





6. "Stop," Mean Girls





5. "Waiting for Life," Once On This Island





4. "Just a Simple Sponge," SpongeBob SquarePants





3. "I'm Not a Loser," SpongeBob SquarePants





2. "Mama Will Provide," Once On This Island





1. "Let It Go," Frozen

