Ryan M. Hunt & Taylor Bloom in "The Simon and Garfunkel Story"
(Photo: Tellem Grody PR)
Following West End Run, The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Launch U.S. Tour
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 21, 2018

On the heels of an acclaimed West End production, the immersive concert-style theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story has announced a 35-city U.S. national tour. The road production will begin on September 28 at the Colonial Theatre in Idaho Falls, ID and conclude on November 18 at the Lynn Auditorium in Lynn, MA.

Revealing the journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes audiences through their meteoric rise as celebrated music makers Simon & Garfunkel. From their humble beginnings right through their worldwide successes and bitter breakup, culminating with a stunning re-creation of their 1981 Central Park reformation concert, The Simon & Garfunkel Story relives the moments that justified their ten Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is directed by Dean Elliott with music supervision by Evan Jay Newman and Dean Elliott, sound design by Dan Hamilton, lighting design by Randell Gillespie and video design by Keith Skretch and Josh Woods. Casting will be announced at a later date.

For a full list of tour locations, click here. Get a look at the London production below.

