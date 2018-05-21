Broadway BUZZ

Ensemble, Assemble! See the Winners and Nominees at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • May 21, 2018
The Mean Girls ensemble and director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Honoring the best of dance in the 2017-2018 theater and film seasons, the Chita Rivera Awards named winners May 20 during a ceremony at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Big winners from the evening, hosted by Broadway power couple Orfeh and Andy Karl, include choreographer Sergio Trujillo and star Ariana DeBose of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Prince of Broadway's Tony Yazbeck and the ensembles of Carousel and Mean Girls. Check out the full list of winners and honorees here.

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

