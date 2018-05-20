Summer, The Greatest Showman & More Win 2018 Chita Rivera Awards

Kick up your heels! Winners have been announced for the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2017-2018 theater and film seasons. Winners include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical choreographer Sergio Trujillo and star Ariana DeBose, Prince of Broadway standout Tony Yazbeck and the ensembles of Carousel and Mean Girls. Film winners of note include The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman and choreographers Shannon Holtzapffel and Ashley Wallen. Tony-nominated Broadway couple Andy Karl and Orfeh emceed the Chita Rivera Awards ceremony, held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 20.
As previously announced, the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards also honored actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen De Lavallade with the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic composer John Kander with the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award and legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers.
Find the full list of 2018 Chita Rivera Award winners below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
THEATER AWARDS
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Camille A. Brown, Once On This Island
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Justin Peck, Carousel
*Sergio Trujillo, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
*Carousel (tie)
*Mean Girls (tie)
Once On This Island
SpongeBob SquarePants
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Andrei Chagas, Carousel
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants
Amar Ramasar, Carousel
*Tony Yazbeck, Prince of Broadway
Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show
Yesenia Ayala, Carousel
*Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
Skye Mattox, Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Brittany Pollack, Carousel
Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Nejla Yatkin, The Boy Who Danced on Air
Sonya Tayeh, Hundred Days
*Zach Morris & Jennine Willet, Ghost Light
Chris Bailey, Jerry Springer: The Opera
Monica Bill Barnes, One Night Only
Outstanding Female Dancer in an Off-Broadway Show
Anna Bass, One Night Only
*Monica Bill Barnes, One Night Only
Elizabeth Carena, Ghost Light
Tiffany Mann, Jerry Springer: The Opera
Kenita R. Miller, Bella
Outstanding Male Dancer in an Off-Broadway Show
Colin Campbell, Disco Pigs
*Robert Fairchild, Frankenstein
Troy Iwata, The Boy Who Danced on Air
Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones
Nikhil Saboo, The Boy Who Danced on Air
FILM AWARDS
Theatrical Release
Basmati Blues—stars Brie Larson, Donald Sutherland and Tyne Daly; choreographers Noemie LaFrance, Rajeev, Dimple Ganguly, Vijay Ganguly and Ryan Heffington
Finding Your Feet—stars Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall and Joanna Lumley; choreographer Mark Jennings
Hello Again—choreographer Todd Underwood
Polina, danser sa vie—star Juliette Binoche; choreographer Angelin Preljocaj
*The Greatest Showman—star Hugh Jackman; choreographers Shannon Holtzapffel and Ashley Wallen
Documentaries
Step—directed by Amanda Lipitz
Bobbi Jene—directed by Elvira Lind
*Anatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer—directed by David Barba and James Pellerito
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY